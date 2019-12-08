Gal Gadot makes new friend, reunites with Chris Pine in 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first full-length trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 on Sunday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has already gotten nearly 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube.

Set to open in theaters on June 5, the film is a sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, which took place during World War I.

"Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah," a synopsis accompanying the clip said.

Director Patty Jenkins has returned for the follow-up to the original movie, while Gal Gadot is bask as the titular heroine.

The movie also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The trailer shows Wonder Woman making a new female friend (Wiig,) fighting bad guys in a mall, walking a red carpet and reuniting with her former boyfriend Steve.