Eva Longoria and other stars appear in "A Celebration of the Music of Coco," a new special coming to Disney+. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Massey (R), pictured with Chris Massey, voices Milo in "Fish Hooks," a Disney Channel series coming to Disney+ in April. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato stars in "Sonny with a Chance," a Disney Channel series coming to Disney+ in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Disney+ subscribers can watch a Coco concert special and the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance and Fish Hooks in April.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Sonny with a Chance is a sitcom that had a two-season run on the Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011, and a one-season spinoff titled So Random!. The first two seasons star Demi Lovato as Sonny Munroe, a teenage actress who stars on the sketch comedy series So Random!

Fish Hooks is an animated series that aired for three seasons on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2014. The show features the voices of Kyle Massey, Justin Roiland and Chelsea Kane as Milo, Oscar and Bea, three fish living in an aquarium in a pet store.

A Celebration of the Music of Coco is a new special that gives an inside look at the production of Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience, an event that took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November. The event featured performances from the cast of Coco, including Benjamin Bratt and Jaime Camil, and appearances by Eva Longoria, Miguel and other stars.

Here's the full list of what's coming to Disney+ in April:

April 1

Doctor Doolittle

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks Seasons 1-3

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance Seasons 1-3

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Dolphin Reef Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Dangerous Debt" (Disney+ Original)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: "Marry ME" Finale (Disney+ Original)

Shop Class: "Downhill Derby" (Disney+ Original)

Disney Family Sundays: "Minnie Mouse: Apron" (Disney+ Original)

One Day at Disney: "Patty Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway" (Disney+ Original)

Be Our Chef: "Diagnosis: Delicious" (Disney+ Original)

April 10

Life Below Zero Season 14

Paradise Island Season 1

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals Season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls Season 5

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets Season 1

A Celebration of the Music from Coco Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Together Again" (Disney+ Original)

Shop Class: "Ready for Launch" (Disney+ Original)

Disney Family Sundays: "Minnie Mouse: Kite" (Disney+ Original)

One Day at Disney: "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker" (Disney+ Original)

Be Our Chef: "Hidden Within" (Disney+ Original)

April 12

PJ Masks Season 3

April 17

Brain Games Season 8

Let's Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales Seasons 1-2

Pluto's Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 16

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "Old Friends Not Forgotten" (Disney+ Original)

Shop Class: "Build Your Own Adventure" Finale (Disney+ Original)

Disney Family Sundays: "Finding Nemo: Terrarium" (Disney+ Original)

One Day at Disney: "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch" (Disney+ Original)

April 19

Just Roll with It Season 1

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa Season 1

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure Season 3

April 24

America's Funniest Home Videos Seasons 12-19, 23

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: "The Phantom Apprentice" (Disney+ Original)

Disney Family Sundays: "Wall-E: Recycling Container" (Disney+ Original)

One Day at Disney: "Tia Kratter: Pixar University" (Disney+ Original)

Be Our Chef: "Beyond the Reef" (Disney+ Original)

April 30

National Treasure

Disney+ will also release a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from Disneynature and National Geographic in April in celebration of Earth Month.

Here's the full list of titles in the Earth Month Collection:

Disneynature

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

National Geographic

America's National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasure

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon