March 19 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres called celebrity friends Justin Timberlake and John Legend during a boring day at home.

The 62-year-old television personality caught up with Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, and Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, Wednesday while isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram that shows her lying on a couch while listening to Rihanna. She calls Timberlake, who is home with Biel and also doing nothing.

"What you doing?" DeGeneres asks Timberlake.

"Nothing," the singer responds.

"What's Jess doing?" Ellen asks before Biel gets on the phone. "Oh, hey! What are you doing?"

"Nothing," Biel replies.

"Me too," DeGeneres says. "Alright. Well, I'll talk to you later."

"Okay, call me in an hour," Timberlake instructs before hanging up.

DeGeneres also posted a clip of her calling Legend and Teigen, who were at home with their children, daughter Luna and son Miles.

"I wish I had kids right now. I'm so bored," DeGeneres says.

"Yeah, we're bored, too," Legend responds.

"We're super bored," Teigen agrees.

DeGeneres also called Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine to wish him a happy 41st birthday.

Filming on DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and several other talk shows was suspended last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Legend performed a concert Tuesday on Instagram Live to help entertain and uplift fans as many people stay home and practice social distancing amid concerns about coronavirus. During the show, Legend confirmed he will release a new album this year.

"Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year," the singer said. "Everybody's home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I'm going to put some music out."