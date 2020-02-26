Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Laura Prepon is a mom of two.

The 39-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she welcomed her second child with her husband, actor Ben Foster.

Prepon shared a photo of herself holding her newborn child and kissing her baby's hand.

"Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude," she captioned the post, adding several heart emojis.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, Top Chef Canada host Eden Grinshpan and actor Bryan Greenberg were among those to congratulate Prepon in the comments.

"Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you," Handler wrote to Prepon, whose birthday is March 6.

"Gorgeous," Grinshpan added.

"Congrats!!" Greenberg, who co-starred with Prepon in the 2012 movie The Kitchen, said.

Prepon and Foster also have a 2-year-old daughter, Ella. Prepon announced in October that she was expecting again.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup," she wrote on Instagram.

Prepon announced in a video Tuesday that she is taking two to three weeks of maternity leave. She will release the book You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood in April, and promote the book on a new tour.

"This little bun in the oven is cooked and will be joining us any day now," she said of baby No. 2.

Prepon is known for playing Donna Pinciotti on That '70s Show and Alex Vause on Orange is the New Black. Foster portrayed Russell Corin on Six Feet Under and has since starred in the films 3:10 to Yuma and Hell or High Water.