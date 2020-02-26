Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their third child, a daughter. Screenshot via teddimellencamp/Instagram Stories

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is a mom of three.

The 38-year-old television personality and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their third child, a daughter, late Tuesday.

Mellencamp shared a video with Arroyave on Instagram Stories.

"Are we healthy and good?" she asks Arroyave.

"Healthy and good," Arroyave responds.

"Life's pretty good right now," Mellencamp adds.

Mellencamp also posted a clip of herself playing with her baby girl's feet. The video was set to the Temptations song "My Girl."

Arroyave praised Mellencamp in a post on the couple's joint account.

"@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be," he wrote.

Mellencamp and Arroyave have two other children together, daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5. Arroyave also has a daughter, Isabella, 11, from a previous relationship.

Mellencamp announced in September that she was expecting. The pregnancy was a surprise for Mellencamp, who previously had multiple miscarriages and struggled with in vitro fertilization.

"Life is full of miracles," she said at the time.

Mellencamp joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 8. The series will return for a 10th season on Bravo in the spring. Mellencamp's co-star Erika Jayne teased the new season on WWHL last week.