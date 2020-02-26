Styles' recent album "Fine Line" released in December and will be kicking off his "Love" tour in April in Birmingham, England. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Harry Styles shared plans for his "Harryween" Halloween concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Harry Styles will celebrate Halloween by performing two "Harryween" shows in October.

The 26-year-old singer shared plans Wednesday on Today for the pair of concerts over Halloween weekend.

Styles said he will perform Oct. 30 and 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

"It's going to be fancy dress party," he added. "I am going to dress up."

Styles confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter. Rising country music singer Orville Peck will open for Styles at both shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6, with American Express and verified fan pre-sales to begin March 2.

"HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST - ORVILLE PECK," the post reads.

HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST - ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/zFohDg4Coq— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 26, 2020

On Today, Styles performed songs from his latest album, Fine Line, including "Watermelon Sugar." He also praised friend and fellow singer Lizzo, who covered Styles' song "Adore You" this month after Styles performed her hit "Juice" in December.

"I just think she's amazing," Styles said of Lizzo. "I think she's such a great artist. As a friend, what you want artists to be is themselves. I think she's someone who's just herself, and she makes amazing music and it's really feel-good."

Styles released Fine Line in December. He will promote the album on his Love tour, which begins April 15 in Birmingham, England. The North American leg of the tour starts in June.