Laura Prepon expecting 2nd child: 'Life is beautiful'

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Laura Prepon is going to be a mom of two.

The 39-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she's expecting her second child with her husband, actor Ben Foster.

Prepon and Foster are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ella. Prepon showed her baby bump in a photo of herself holding Ella.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup," she captioned the post.

Prepon and Foster married in June 2018. The couple enjoyed a family outing with Ella in September, which Prepon documented on Instagram.

"Family day in the park. Summer officially ends on Sunday! Looking forward to an east coast fall," she captioned a photo with Ella.

Prepon played Donna Pinciotti on the Fox sitcom That '70s Show and Alex Vause on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Her former OITNB co-star Danielle Brooks announced in July that she's expecting her first child.