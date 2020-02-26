Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Food Network star Katie Lee is going to be a mom.

The 38-year-old television personality and cookbook author announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Biegel.

Lee shared a photo of herself about to eat a bowl of pasta. She showed her baby bump in a belly-baring black top.

"Eating for two," Lee captioned the post. "Baby Biegel is on the way!"

Cooking Channel star Laura Vitale, cookbook author Gaby Dalkin, and Food Network stars Kardea Brown and Molly Yeh were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omg omg omggggg!! So excited for you both!! Be prepared for the most soul satisfying experience of your lives!! Congratulations my love!" Vitale wrote.

"OMG!!!! This pic!!!! So happy for you guys," Dalkin added.

"OMG YAYYYYYY!!!!! i am sooo happy for you!!!!!!!" Yeh said.

Lee had shared her struggles with infertility in an Instagram post in April. She said at the time that she had undergone in vitro fertilization, but that the procedure did not result in any healthy embryos.

"I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined," Lee wrote. "We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too."

Lee and Biegel, an actor and producer, married in September 2018 after getting engaged that March.

Lee is known for hosting the Food Network series The Kitchen and the Cooking Channel show Beach Bites with Katie Lee. She has also served as a guest judge on Beat Bobby Flay.