Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going on tour in 2020.

The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Wednesday on Instagram for her RSVP tour of North America.

The new tour features Morris' husband, singer Ryan Hurd, as a special guest, along with James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

The RSVP tour begins June 5 in Boston, Mass., and ends Oct. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi card members beginning March 3.

Morris will tour Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

Morris last released the album Girl in March 2019. The album includes the singles "Girl," "The Bones" and "To Hell & Back."

Morris is eight months pregnant with her first child with Hurd. She announced her pregnancy in October, and shared a new baby bump photo Tuesday.

Here's the full list of dates for the RSVP tour:

June 5 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 6 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 7 - New York City, N.Y., at Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 - Calgary, Alberta, at The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 - Boca Raton, Fla., at Mizner Park Amphitheatre

July 25 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Dailey's Amphitheater

July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Aug. 21 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Lexington, Ky., at Railbird Festival

Aug. 27 - Detroit, Mich., at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Sept. 4-6 - Aspen, Colo., at Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 7 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Abbotsford, B.C., at Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

Sept. 11 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds

Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Charlottesville, Va., at Sprint Pavilion

Sept. 19 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 25 - Montreal, Quebec, at Corona Theatre

Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Oct. 9 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theastre at SDSU

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre