Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going on tour in 2020.
The 29-year-old country music singer shared plans Wednesday on Instagram for her RSVP tour of North America.
The new tour features Morris' husband, singer Ryan Hurd, as a special guest, along with James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.
The RSVP tour begins June 5 in Boston, Mass., and ends Oct. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available to Citi card members beginning March 3.
Morris will tour Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand in 2021.
Morris last released the album Girl in March 2019. The album includes the singles "Girl," "The Bones" and "To Hell & Back."
Morris is eight months pregnant with her first child with Hurd. She announced her pregnancy in October, and shared a new baby bump photo Tuesday.
Here's the full list of dates for the RSVP tour:
June 5 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 6 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 7 - New York City, N.Y., at Governors Ball Music Festival
July 10 - Calgary, Alberta, at The Scotiabank Saddledome
July 24 - Boca Raton, Fla., at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
July 25 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Dailey's Amphitheater
July 30 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Aug. 21 - Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Lexington, Ky., at Railbird Festival
Aug. 27 - Detroit, Mich., at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Sept. 4-6 - Aspen, Colo., at Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Sept. 7 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Abbotsford, B.C., at Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
Sept. 11 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center - Theater of the Clouds
Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Charlottesville, Va., at Sprint Pavilion
Sept. 19 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 25 - Montreal, Quebec, at Corona Theatre
Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct. 9 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Oct. 15 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theastre at SDSU
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre