MCU, 'Stranger Things' win big at People's Choice Awards

Actor Zendaya won Female Movie Star of 2019 and Drama TV Star of 2019 at the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The casts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the TV show Stranger Things were big winners Sunday night at the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The blockbuster Marvel films and their casts dominated the movie categories with a slew of titles gaining nods and their actors receiving accolades.

The series centerpiece Avengers: Endgame was the night's big winner, edging out other Marvel contenders Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as the live-action version of the Disney classic The Lion King and Toy Story 4 for the Movie of 2019. The film also took home Action Movie of 2019.

The film's star, Robert Downey Jr., won Male Movie Star of the year for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, beating out castmate Chris Hemsworth who was nominated for his role as Thor and Tom Holland who was nominated for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Samuel L. Jackson for playing Nick Fury in Captain Marvel.

Holland, however, would not go home empty-handed, beating out Downey and Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, for Action Movie Star of 2019 for his portrayal of the high school web-slinger.

Holland's co-star in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya, won Female Movie Star of 2019 for her role as MJ in the film. She also won Drama TV Star of 2019 for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

"To anyone who has felt seen by our show, I think on behalf of the cast and crew and everyone, that's all we ever really wanted, so thank you for allowing us to do that," she said on accepting the award. "This is amazing."

Murder Mystery won Comedy Movie of 2019 and After took home Drama Movie of the year while Aladdin won this year's Family Movie category.

In TV, Netflix hit Stranger Things won Show of 2019 and Drama Show of the year and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, won Female TV Star.

Cole Sprouse of Riverdale captured Male TV Star and Kristen Bell of The Good Place was named Comedy TV Star of 2019.

In music, Shawn Mendes won Male Artist of 2019 and Song of 2019 for Camila Cabello. Billie Eilish won Female Artist of 2019 and the K-pop all-girl ensemble Blackpink won Group of 2019, Music Video of 2019 for Kill This Love and Concert Tour of 2019.

The night's special honorees included musician Pink, who was awarded The People's Champion award for her charitable contributions, Gwen Stefani, who won the Fashion Icon Award, and Jennifer Aniston, who was honored with the People's Icon of 2019 Award.

Kevin Hart also won the year's Comedy Act award and made his first public appearance since his spine was fractured in a September car crash.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians won Reality Show of 2019 and Khloe Kardashian won Reality Star of the year.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show won Daytime Talk Show while The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won Nighttime Talk Show.

During the star-studded event, Alessia Cara performed Rooting for You and Kelsea Ballerini put on a show with her song Club.