Charlize Theron honored at American Cinematheque Awards

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The career of Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron was celebrated at this weekend's American Cinematheque Awards gala in Beverly Hills.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for this whole evening. This is not something I'm necessarily comfortable with. I'm very comfortable violently dismembering bad guys, and making out with 90 percent of SAG AFTRA and being a serial killer and putting on weight for roles," the 44-year-old actress told the star-studded crowd Friday night at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

She added: "Hearing people say nice things about you doesn't always feel right. So much of what has gotten me to the stage is luck and the kindness of others. Yes, I worked hard. Yes, I pushed myself. But luck was a big part of this and I'll never forget that."

Jay Roach, Seth MacFarlane, David Oyelowo, Kristen Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Jason Reitman, Seth Rogen, Tom Hanks, Patty Jenkins, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie participated in the event honoring their friend and collaborator, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Theron's film credits include Bombshell, Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, Young Adult, Cider House Rules, Sweet November, and Monster. She is also a single mother with two children.