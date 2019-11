Jenna Dewan shows baby bump at People's Choice Awards

Jenna Dewan attends the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

The 38-year-old actress attended the awards show Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dewan wore a strapless red Monique Lhuillier dress and accessorized with diamond jewelry. She cradled her growing belly as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Dewan said on Instagram Stories that her look was inspired by Jessica Rabbit. She also showed a photo of model Kendall Jenner as her hair inspiration.

Avengers: Endgame and the Netflix series Stranger Things were among the big winners at the PCAs. In addition, Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Friends and her former co-stars while accepting the People's Icon Award.

Dewan announced in September that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" she said at the time.

Dewan is already parent to 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum. She said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that Everly is "so thrilled" about her pregnancy.

"I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this," Dewan said of her daughter. "But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life!'"