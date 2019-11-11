Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Friends and her former co-stars on the sitcom while accepting the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

"If I have any claim to this word 'icon,' it's only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut," Aniston said during the ceremony on Sunday.

"Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now," she continued.

"It's paved the way for everything that I've had the chance to do since," the actress said.

Aniston is the second recipient of the People's Icon Award following Melissa McCarthy. Aniston is a seven-time People's Choice Awards winner with her Netflix movie Murder Mystery winning Comedy Movie of 2019.

Aniston joined Instagram in October and uploaded a selfie of herself having a Friends reunion with her former co-stars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The 50-year-old has returned to television in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.