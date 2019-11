Pink calls for change in People's Choice Awards speech

Pink attends the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Pink encouraged people to create change at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

The 40-year-old singer accepted the People's Champion award during the awards show Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The People's Champion award recognized Pink's work with No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations.

"It is an absolute honor to be getting this award," Pink said in her acceptance speech. "I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."

Pink cited Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and other trailblazers as examples of one person making a difference.

"There is so much to be done," the star said. "I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help."

"It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help," she added. "Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the [expletive] world."

Pink attended the awards show with her husband, Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2. The family was all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

In addition, Pink shared a video on Instagram of a backstage moment with Willow and Jameson. Pink was in the midst of a photoshoot when Willow interrupted her to offer her a bite of pretzel.

"When you're in a photo shoot and your person offers you carbs #peopleschoice #carbloading #family," she captioned the post.

Pregnant actress Jenna Dewan was also present at the PCAs, and showed off her baby bump in a strapless red dress. Avengers: Endgame and the Netflix series Stranger Things were among the big winners of the night.