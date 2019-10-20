Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Trey Parker, Gillian Jacobs
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Trey Parker, Gillian Jacobs
'Watchmen' star Regina King: 'The universe has my back'
'Watchmen' star Regina King: 'The universe has my back'
David Letterman interviews Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix special
David Letterman interviews Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix special
Ashanti to star in 'Christmas Winter Song' for Lifetime
Ashanti to star in 'Christmas Winter Song' for Lifetime
Keith Urban to start Las Vegas residency in January
Keith Urban to start Las Vegas residency in January

Photo Gallery

 
Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie attend London 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere
Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie attend London 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: John Krasinski, Viggo Mortensen
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
On This Day: Jacqueline Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis
ALCS: Jose Altuve homer sends Astros to World Series
Trump: G7 summit won't take place at his Florida resort after backlash
 
Back to Article
/