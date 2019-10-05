University of Kansas apologizes for Snoop Dogg's show

American rapper Snoop Dogg performs at the BBC Radio Big Weekend in Norwich, England, on May 23, 2015. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The University of Kansas' athletic director has apologized for a performance by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg after preseason scrimmages by the men's and women's basketball teams.

As part of "Late Night in the Phog" at Allen Fieldhouse on Friday in Lawrence, Snoop Dog's 35-minute act included pole dancers, a money gun and profanity. A crowd of 16,300 turned out for the event.

"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night," Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement. "We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show."

"I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

The rapper met with the players in the locker room before the show and wore a blue No. 20 Kansas jersey.

During the performance, he shot a money gun full of fake $100 bills featuring his face over the team bench areas.

Songs included Gun and Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot.

In a video produced by the school promoting the event, men's basketball coach Bill Self is wearing a shirt with a large "Adidas Basketball" logo and a chain with a "$" sign.

Self, who said he didn't see most of the performance, said he was told the performance would be appropriate.

"I didn't know there was going to be anything like that," he told reporters. "I was told this was radio edited and everything else, so I don't guess you have visuals on radio. But no, that's not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all. Regardless of the entertainment it provided, it's still not the right way to provide the entertainment."

"He still go it. Basketball is my favorite sport, Thank. U. @kuhoops," Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram making a basket.

Three weeks ago the university was accused of five NCAA Level I violations, including a lack of institutional control and a violation of coaching responsibilities standard.