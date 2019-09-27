Snoop Dogg's grandson dies at 10 days old

Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his 10-day-old grandson, Kai, who died Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus, announced in a Instagram post that his newborn son, Kai, died. He was 10 days old.

The infant died Wednesday.

"My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world," Broadus wrote Thursday. "His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here."

Broadus has two other children, Zion and Elleven. Elleven is in the Instagram video kissing Kai.

On Friday, Snoop Dog shared a video with the message, "If you're facing something you don't understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good."

Kai's grandmother, Shante Broadus, posted a video of herself singing "The Love We Had Stays On My Mind," originally performed by The Dells. She also wrote, "To My Fifth G Baby."

The family did not release a cause of death.