Jada Pinkett Smith wins Trailblazer Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn (L) and ice hockey defenceman P. K. Subban arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Television personalities Cassie Randolph (L) and Colton Underwood arrive on the red carpet. Underwood was nominated for Most Meme-able Moment for jumping the fence on "The Bachelor." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Lil Scrappy and wife Bambi arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Alexa Demie of "Euphoria" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jessica Marie Garcia of "On My Block." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Wrestlers Seth Rollins (L) and Becky Lynch arrive on the red carpet. Lynch was nominated for Best Fight for "WWE Wrestlemania." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood arrive on the red carpet. Shipka was nominated for Best Performance in a Show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Youtuber Manuel Gutierrez and Nico Tortorella of "Younger" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ray J (L) and wife Princess Love of "For the Love of Ray J." Ray J was nominated for Most Meme-able Moment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Marano (L) of "Austin & Ally" and Vanessa Marano of "Switched at Birth" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast of “The Real World” arrives on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Angelina Pivarnick (L) of "Jersey Shore" and Chris Larangeira arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Victoria Pedretti was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for "The Haunting of Hill House." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Producer Randall Emmett and model Lala Kent arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Brody Jenner, Justin Brescia and Frankie Delgado of "The Hills" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nev Schulman (R) . of "Catfish: The TV Show" and wife Laura Perlongo arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Thaddeus Bullard, wrestler Titus O'Neil and Titus Bullard Jr. arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Serena Kerrigan of "Go, Diego, Go!" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Wahler (L) of "The Hills" and wife Ashley Slack arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Madison Iseman of "Jumanji 3," Mckenna Grace of "Gifted," and Katie Sarife of "Annabelle Comes Home" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lana Condor was nominated for Best Kiss for her kiss with Noah Centineo in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mj Rodriguez was nominated for Breakthrough Performance for her role in "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Host Zachary Levi was nominated for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance for "Shazam!" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid and Dustin Milligan of "Schitt's Creek" arrive on the red carpet. "Schitt's Creek" was nominated for Best Show and Best Comedic Performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, drag queens Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova and Alyssa Edwards of "RuPaul's Drag Race" arrive on the red carpet. The show was nominated for Best Host and Most Meme-able Moment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singers Bazzi (L) and Lizzo arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin pose with mascots from "Big Mouth" as they arrive on the red carpet. "Big Mouth" was nominated for Best Show and Best Comedic Performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The award was presented by Smith's Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish. A video montage looking back at Smith's lucrative film career and new stint hosting Red Table Talk was also presented.

"Every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it's within or without," Smith, who was accompanied to the event by her son Jaden Smith, said.

Dwayne Johnson was presented with the Generation Award.

"The most powerful thing we can be is ourselves," Johnson said before sharing one of his favorite quotes. "It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice."

Now THAT is how you accept an award!! Congratulations to our Generation Award Honoree, @TheRock! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/CpylXpuGD5— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot presented the first award for Most Frightened Performance. Sandra Bullock won for her role in Bird Box over Alex Wolff in Hereditary, Linda Cardellini for The Curse of La Llorona, Rhian Rees for Halloween and Victoria Pedretti for The Haunting of Hill House.

"Family is what you fight for, family is what you protect. What you see in this film is exactly what Mommy would do for you," Bullock said about starring in Bird Box. Bullock earned her fifth Golden Popcorn trophy with the win.

"Family is what you fight for, family is what you protect. What you see in this film is exactly what Mommy would do for you." -Sandra Bullock #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/58H1XoTjJa— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

Levi kicked off the show with an opening monologue.

Levi started things off by poking fun at the night's categories and some of the celebrities in attendance including Dwayne Johnson, Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

The Shazam! star noted how most of the audience was a nerd at one point before showing off unflattering photos of Johnson, Nanjiani and Bautista. Johnson's photo featured the actor sporting a fanny pack while Bautista looked skinny and half his now muscular size.

Levi then shared an uplifting message for viewers at home, telling them to start loving the person that they are. Levi is nominated for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance.