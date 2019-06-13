Dwayne Johnson touches his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson will receive the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson will be honored with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV announced Thursday.

The award celebrates actors and actresses whose diverse film and television roles have turned them into household names.

Past recipients include Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler and Mike Myers.

Johnson, who was one of WWE's biggest stars as The Rock, began his film career as The Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns. He has since starred in many hit films, including the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, San Andreas and Central Intelligence.

"This one means a lot," Johnson said on Twitter in response to being selected for the award. "Box office revenues are cool, but the thing that really matters is the blessing to positively influence and impact generations along the way."

This one means a lot. Box office revenues are cool, but the thing that really matters is the blessing to positively influence and impact generations along the way. We're gonna rock the house and the mana (and tequila;) will flow this Saturday night!!#generationaward #mtv https://t.co/iOVFcj7w8M— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 13, 2019

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air Monday on MTV at 9 p.m. EDT. Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations.