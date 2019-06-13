June 13 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson will be honored with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV announced Thursday.
The award celebrates actors and actresses whose diverse film and television roles have turned them into household names.
Past recipients include Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler and Mike Myers.
Johnson, who was one of WWE's biggest stars as The Rock, began his film career as The Scorpion King in 2001's The Mummy Returns. He has since starred in many hit films, including the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, San Andreas and Central Intelligence.
"This one means a lot," Johnson said on Twitter in response to being selected for the award. "Box office revenues are cool, but the thing that really matters is the blessing to positively influence and impact generations along the way."
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air Monday on MTV at 9 p.m. EDT. Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG lead the nominations.