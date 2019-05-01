Boy band The Backstreet Boys perform during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Post Malone poses after winning Song of the Year at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the 2019 edition of its Video Music Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark.

This is the first time the gala's signature astronaut-shaped, moonperson statuettes will be presented in New Jersey.

MTV's Bruce Gillmer noted in a press release that the state was the birthplace of an "endless" list of music legends, including Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, the Fugees and the Jonas Brothers.

"Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe," Gillmer said.

The event typically happens in New York and Los Angeles, but has also occasionally occurred in Miami and Las Vegas.

The network tweeted a brief video this week, announcing the show's date as Aug. 26. No host has been revealed yet.