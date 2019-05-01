Trending Stories

Die Antwoord announce North American fall tour
Iwan Rheon: Ramsay deserved 'horrible' death on 'Game of Thrones'
Josh Brolin: Reuniting with Javier Bardem on 'Dune' is 'really fun'
'Sonic the Hedgehog' is reimagined in first live-action movie trailer
'Murder Mystery': Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston get framed in Netflix trailer

Photo Gallery

 
Renee Zellweger turns 50: A look back

Latest News

Venezuela: Maduro struggles to hold power as Guaido calls for more action
Fox renews 'Empire' for Season 6; 'no plans' for Jussie Smollett to return
Barr to testify in Senate, say DOJ is finished with Mueller probe
Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012
Google honors sculptor Ruth Asawa with a new Doodle
 
Back to Article
/