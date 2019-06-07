Cynthia Erivo appears backstage during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cynthia Erivo will be performing at the 2019 Tony Awards alongside the casts of musicals such as "BettleJuice" and "The Cher Show." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Actress Cynthia Erivo, along with the casts of multiple stage plays such as Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, are set to perform at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

The casts of Bettlejuice; The Cher Show; Choir Boy; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Oklahoma!; The Prom and Tootsie will also be taking the stage.

The Tony Awards will be airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York starting at 8 p.m. ET. James Corden of Late Late Show fame will be serving as host.

Hadestown leads the way with 14 nominations followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12 and Tootsie with 11.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Lucy Liu, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Sienna Miller, Kelli O' Hara, Brian Stokes, Bebe Winans, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt and Michael Shannon are presenting awards alongside many others.