Jake Gyllenhaal will present an award at the Tonys on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The 2019 Tony Awards will feature Jake Gyllenhaal and Marisa Tomei as presenters.

The annual awards show announced in a press release Wednesday the 38-year-old actor and 54-year-old actress will present awards at this year's ceremony.

Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Lucy Liu, Judith Light, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Danai Gurira, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O'Hara, Kelli O'Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Samira Wiley and Bebe Winans have also joined the list of presenters.

The Tonys previously announced Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Michael Shannon.

Tony news! Here's a peek at more celebs presenting at the #TonyAwards on @CBS, hosted by @JKCorden on June 9. See link for more stars who will take the stage. Link: https://t.co/xd7m6jWPoc pic.twitter.com/m7viiXWXFn— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 5, 2019

The 2019 Tony Awards will take place Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York and air 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS. James Corden will serve as host.

The Tonys honor excellence in Broadway. Hadestown leads the nominees with 14 nominations, followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12, Tootsie with 11 and To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman with nine each.