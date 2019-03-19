James Corden (L) and his wife Julia Carey attending the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

James Corden is set to host the 2019 Tony Awards, his second time hosting the ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- James Corden of Late Late Show fame is set to host the 73rd annual Tony Awards which take place on June 9.

Corden was announced as the host on Tuesday on the official Twitter account of The Tony Awards.

"We're over the moon!" the tweet said.

The late night comedian previously hosted The Tony Awards in 2016. The ceremony, which awards excellence in Broadway theater, will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theater. He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage - with James, anything can happen, and probably will," executive vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS Jack Sussman said in a statement.

Nominations will be announced on April 30.

The Band's Visit was named Best Musical and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was deemed Best Play at the 2018 Tony Awards.