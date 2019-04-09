Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia (left to right) attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- This is Us star Chrissy Metz is optimistic about her future on the show.

The 38-year-old actress discussed the NBC series on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following its Season 3 finale last week.

Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on This is Us, agreed with host Jimmy Fallon she hopes her character isn't dead.

"That's the general consensus. [Series creator] Dan [Fogelman] has assured me everything is OK," the star said.

"And here's the thing -- should she have passed away, Jack is passed away," she added, referencing Kate's dad, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). "Because it's not linear. So we really don't need answers, folks. We just want to enjoy."

Kate was hospitalized earlier in Season 3 after going into labor at 28 weeks pregnant. The season ended with Jack, her son with Toby (Chris Sullivan), able to breathe on his own without a ventilator.

Fans remain concerned, however, by a flash-forward scene that shows Toby alone. Metz said she and the cast, including Sullivan, manage to laugh and keep things light on set, despite the sometimes heavy material.

"He is probably one of the funniest guys I know. He always tries to throw in a little 'This is us,'" she said of Sullivan. "I'm with baby Jack in the NICU and he's like, 'This is me. This is you. This is us.' I'm like, 'Not right now!' He tries to do it every single take."

Metz also discussed the finale in an interview with ET Canada published Monday. She addressed speculation Kate and Toby are not together in the future.

"It seems that way. However, our perception is our reality. So who knows? But we will find the answers out in Season 4," the actress teased.