'Cold War' star Joanna Kulig joins Damien Chazelle's Netflix series

April 8 (UPI) -- Cold War star Joanna Kulig is joining the cast of Damien Chazelle's Netflix series.

The streaming company announced in a tweet Monday the 36-year-old Polish actress will star with André Holland in its musical drama The Eddy.

"'Cold War' breakout star Joanna Kulig has joined Andre Holland in Damien Chazelle's 'The Eddy,' a contemporary musical drama set in Paris. She will play Maja, an incredible singer who is adrift in life," the post reads.

Kulig confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"New seasons, new challenge @netflix #damienchazelle," she wrote.

Deadline said Kulig's Maja is a talented singer with a drinking problem. She is in an on-again, off-again relationship with Elliot Udo (Holland), the co-owner of a failing jazz club in Paris.

Holland will co-executive produce with Chazelle, Glen Ballard and Alan Poul. Chazelle will direct the first two episodes with Jack Thorne, who also wrote six of the scripts.

Kulig is known for playing Zula Lichoń in Cold War, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography at the 2019 Academy Awards. She recently appeared in the Amazon series Hanna.