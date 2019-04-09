Lorne Michaels, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin (left to right) attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin, spoke out on "Today" after announcing she expects to miscarry her fifth child. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin says her possible miscarriage has not been an easy experience.

The 35-year-old spoke out on Tuesday's episode of Today after announcing last week she expects to miscarry her fifth child with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

"I'm feeling okay. This is something that has not been easy," she told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women we're trained to deal with it silently."

Baldwin said she found out there was an issue during a routine ultrasound. The news was the same when she went in for another scan.

"She said to me that the heartbeat is not very fast," she recalled. "I went in again, and in the life of an embryo, days, a week, it's completely different. And it was the same."

Baldwin is going in for another ultrasound Tuesday but isn't optimistic about the prognosis.

"I'm pretty sure that this is not going to stick. When we agree to be parents, we have to accept the good and the bad," she said. "We have to realize that it's not just all diapers and blankets and hair bows. We have to open our hearts and realize there's going to be hard moments, too."

Baldwin said she shared her experience to connect with others and reject the fear and secrecy surrounding miscarriages.

"For me, personally, it would be harder to do it silently," she explained. "Being open, for me, just allowed me to relieve it a little bit. Also, for people secrets are only scary when they're secrets. Once you let the secret out, it's not so scary anymore."

Watch @hilariabaldwin’s full interview with @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb about why she decided to publicly share her story about likely experiencing a miscarriage and the public conversation she’s started. pic.twitter.com/VLiX6tFVFw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2019

Baldwin said in an Instagram post Thursday there's only a "very, very small" chance of her carrying her unborn child to term. She is parent to 5-year-old daughter Carmen and three sons, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo and 10-month-old Romeo, with Alec.