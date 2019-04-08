Sandra Oh attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (left to right) attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Killing Eve will return for a third season on BBC America.

The network picked up the drama Monday, the day after the show's Season 2 premiere.

"Season 3, baby x #KillingEve," a post on the show's official Twitter account reads.

TVLine said Suzanne Heathcote will replace Emerald Fennell as showrunner in the new season. Fennell herself replaced original lead writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Season 2.

"It's been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve," Fennell said in a statement. "I think it's cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe's characters was a treat -- I can't wait to see what Suzanne does next."

AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett had nothing but praise for Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw.

"We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks," Barnett said. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons."

"As we did last year, we're renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanna Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence -- we adore this show as much as our fans do," she added. "Killing Eve doesn't do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."