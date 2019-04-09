Hannah Gadsby to bring new show 'Douglas' to New York

Hannah Gadsby will kick off an Off-Broadway run of "Douglas" at the Daryl Roth Theater in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Hannah Gadsby is bringing her new show, Douglas, to New York over the summer.

The 41-year-old Australian comedian shared plans Monday for an Off-Broadway run of Douglas, her followup to the Netflix sensation Nanette.

Gadsby announced the news in an Instagram video featuring her nephew.

"Oh hello New York.. I'm bringing 'Douglas' for a stroll your way this summer," she captioned the post.

Gadsby will perform Douglas July 23-Aug. 17 at the Daryl Roth Theater. Tickets go on sale Sunday, with pre-sale access available to e-mail subscribers beginning Wednesday.

Douglas takes its name from Gadsby's beloved dog. The show features new material inspired by the success of Nanette, which debuted on Netflix in June.

Gadsby previously announced a world tour for Douglas in February. She will kick off the U.S. portion of the tour April 30 in San Francisco, Calif., and end it July 12 in Los Angeles, ahead of the Off-Broadway run.

Gadsby, who said in Nanette she was quitting comedy, explained her decision to return to the stage in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February.

"After what I did with Nanette, I'm not going backwards; I'm going to keep pushing forwards -- and probably upsetting some comedy purists again," she said. "We can't please everyone!"