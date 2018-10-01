Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff's 31st birthday was a family celebration.
The pregnant actress visited Disneyland with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 6-year-old son Luca and a pair of friends and their children.
Duff shared a series of photos Sunday on Instagram Stories from the outing, including a picture of herself in glittery Minnie Mouse ears.
"Braved Disneyland for my bday," she captioned the post.
The Younger star sported a pair of pink, polka dot ears in another picture with Koma.
"Wore lots of ears," she wrote.
Duff also shared a group photo with her friends and family. Luca, her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, wore a Black Panther costume.
Duff announced in June that she is expecting a baby girl with Koma and she shared Luca's idea for a baby name during an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden.
"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the star said.
Duff posted a picture with her sister, Haylie Duff, to celebrate National Daughter Day last week. Haylie herself is parent to two daughters, 3-year-old Ryan and 3-month-old Lulu, with Matt Rosenberg.
"Don't know how I missed #nationaldaughterday but here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking," Hilary wrote. "I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don't know what I possibly did so right! #waitingonyouB."