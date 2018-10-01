Hilary Duff attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff attends The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on January 11, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff visited Disneyland with family and friends on her 31st birthday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff's 31st birthday was a family celebration.

The pregnant actress visited Disneyland with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 6-year-old son Luca and a pair of friends and their children.

Duff shared a series of photos Sunday on Instagram Stories from the outing, including a picture of herself in glittery Minnie Mouse ears.

"Braved Disneyland for my bday," she captioned the post.

The Younger star sported a pair of pink, polka dot ears in another picture with Koma.

"Wore lots of ears," she wrote.

Duff also shared a group photo with her friends and family. Luca, her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, wore a Black Panther costume.

Duff announced in June that she is expecting a baby girl with Koma and she shared Luca's idea for a baby name during an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the star said.

Duff posted a picture with her sister, Haylie Duff, to celebrate National Daughter Day last week. Haylie herself is parent to two daughters, 3-year-old Ryan and 3-month-old Lulu, with Matt Rosenberg.

"Don't know how I missed #nationaldaughterday but here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking," Hilary wrote. "I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don't know what I possibly did so right! #waitingonyouB."