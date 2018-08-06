Hilary Duff attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 1, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Hilary Duff is enjoying a vacation with her son.

The 30-year-old Younger star took a tropical getaway with Luca, her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, prior to her baby girl's due date.

Duff shared a photo Saturday on Instagram of herself lounging on a pool chair with Luca. The expectant mom showed off her baby bump in a simple black bikini.

"Max relax," she captioned the picture.

🌺 Max relax 🌺 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Duff also posted a video Sunday on Instagram Stories of Luca giving her a foot rub in their hotel room.

"Wow, this is nice service!" she tells her son.

"You have to give me twenty bucks," Luca jokingly answers.

"What? You didn't specify that before you started. I thought this was a donation," Duff responds.

Duff announced in June she's expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She shared Luca's idea for a baby name during an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden the same month.

"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the actress said.

"When I refer to it as 'Cofont,' and I'm like, 'That would be so cool, nobody at school's gonna be named Cofont,' and he's like, "Croissant. Cofont Croissant.' It, like, goes together. There's no separating the two," she added.