Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Cult-classic movie Hocus Pocus will have a 25th anniversary special on Freeform in October.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will air Oct. 20 as part of its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming lineup.

The 90-minute TV special will feature interviews with Hocus Pocus cast and crew members, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch, Omri Katz and director Kenny Ortega. Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch and Junior New System will give musical performances.

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will also feature drag queen Lady Bunny as DJ during the evening. E! News said Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne will judge a Hocus Pocus costume contest.

Freeform will air a "Pop'n Knowledge" edition of Hocus Pocus before and after the special. The edition will include a mix of trivia, observations and commentary around key moments and quotes in the film.

We're celebrating Hocus Pocus with a star-studded #HocusPocus25thAnniversary Halloween Bash! The special premieres Saturday, October 20, during @31Nights of Halloween.



Sign up now to be part of the audience! Films in Los Angeles: https://t.co/bd2zexSjl3 pic.twitter.com/9gySW7S6aN — Freeform (@FreeformTV) September 27, 2018

Hocus Pocus opened in theaters in July 1993. Disney Channel confirmed in September 2017 that it is developing a TV remake of the fan-favorite movie with a brand-new cast.