Emilia Clarke (R) and Alden Ehrenreich attend a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke said her new pixie cut was inspired by 1990s couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke is switching up her look with a new, short haircut.

The 31-year-old British actress showed off her look in an Instagram post Thursday after visiting hairstylist Jenny Cho.

Clarke said her pixie cut was inspired by 1990s celebrity couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. Paltrow wore a similar hairstyle in the 1998 movie Sliding Doors.

"Me: I'm thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair: I got 'chu #nowijustneedanextra2feetoflegs #slidingdoors4lyfe," Clarke wrote in the caption. "@jennychohair I would follow you into any battle anytime anywhere you my GURL! #fortheloveoflowmaintenance."

Cho shared a time lapse video of Clarke's transformation on her own account.

"Emilia has been a sultry brunette to the recent platinum goddess and everything in between. She's one of the few lucky ones who has a huge color range. I know, I know, some of you guys are sad to see the Platinum go. It's stunning but not always kind on the hair," the stylist wrote.

"Hope you enjoy this very fast version of our cutting session," she added. "@emilia_clarke You're a dream #hairchop #deadhairbegone #startingover #jennychohair."

Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones, which will return for an eight and final season in 2019. She paid tribute to the show by getting three dragons tattooed on her wrist this month.

"MOD 4 LYFE," the star wrote, referencing Daenerys' nickname Mother of Dragons. "@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain't NEVER forgetting her babies."