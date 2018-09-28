Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson attend the ESPY Awards on July 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Ciara is planning something "special" with Missy Elliott for the 2018 American Music Awards.

The 32-year-old singer confirmed in a tweet Friday that she will take the stage with Elliott at the annual awards show Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.

Ciara teased the performance with a clip of her "Level Up" music video. She mentioned "Level Up" and her song "Dose" in the caption.

"Got something really special planned for ya with my girl @MissyElliott @AMAs! October 9th, 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs #LevelUp #Dose," the star wrote.

Ciara and Elliott were announced as performers on the American Music Awards official Twitter account Friday.

"The #AMAs are about to LEVEL UP with @ciara + @MissyElliott! They're performing LIVE," the post reads.

The #AMAs are about to LEVEL UP with @ciara + @MissyElliott! They're performing LIVE, October 9th at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QXASziF0yn — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 28, 2018

Ciara released a remix of "Level Up" with Elliott and Fatman Scoop in July. She and Elliott have collaborated on several other singles, including "Lose Control," "1, 2 Step" and "Work."

"She's iconic," Ciara said of the rapper in an interview with The Thread in 2015. "And for all the work she's done, still humble ... She always gives me solid advice and things that come from her heart."

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Mariah Carey, Halsey and Carrie Underwood are among the other 2018 AMAs performers. Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations.