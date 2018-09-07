'Younger' moving from TV Land to Paramount Network

Musical artist Jill Scott arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hilary Duff attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party in Beverly Hills on January 8, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Sutton Foster-Hilary Duff dramedy Younger is to move from TV Land to Paramount Network for Season 6 in the spring.

"Excited to announce that Season 6 of @YoungerTV is moving to @ParamountNet! See you in 2019!" Foster tweeted.

Her co-star Peter Hermann joked in his own post: "We're moving to @paramountnet! Everything's packed in bubble wrap, we're trying to find the start of the dang roll of packing tape (why does that always happen?) and we can't wait to see you for Season 6 of @YoungerTV in our brand new digs in 2019."

The Paramount Network also announced it has ordered 10 episodes of Darren Star's Emily in Paris, which is set to begin early next year for a summer 2019 debut. No casting has been announced yet.

Both Younger and Emily in Paris will air on Thursdays, as will Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club, starring Michelle Buteau, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Jill Scott. It is scheduled to premiere in January.

"With Darren's proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver's fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun female-driven dramedies," Keith Cox -- president of development and original programming for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT -- said in a statement. "Younger is a huge hit with a passionate fanbase that's the perfect centerpiece to this line-up."

Star's credits include Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210.