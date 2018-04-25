Sandra Bullock and 'Ocean's 8' cast attend CinemaCon

April 25 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock and the Ocean's 8 cast attended CinemaCon together Tuesday.

Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean in the forthcoming film, stepped out with co-stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina at the convention in Las Vegas.

The Ocean's 8 cast was on hand for the Warner Bros. presentation. Kaling gave a shoutout on Instagram to Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, who weren't present but also star in the new movie.

"We out here Vegas. Watch yo money. #Oceans8 (Miss you @badgalriri & HBC)," the 38-year-old actress captioned a selfie with her co-stars.

Paulson and Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, also posted about the event on Instagram.

"NBD @oceans8movie #oceans8," Paulson wrote.

"In the building #cinemacon @oceans8movie," Awkwafina added.

Ocean's 8 is a female-led spinoff of Oceans Eleven and its sequels, which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. Director and co-writer Gary Ross discussed the movie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly this month.

"We tried to make each one of these women distinct people, who share a lot but reflect a wide range of backgrounds and experience," he said of the characters.

Ocean's 8 opens in theaters June 8. The film released a new trailer this month that shows Debbie (Bullock) planning to pull off a heist at the Met gala.