Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban cozy up at TIME 100 gala

April 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cozied up on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Australian actress and Urban, also 50, attended the TIME 100 gala in New York, where Kidman was honored as one of the 100 most influential people of 2018.

Kidman, who stunned in a black dress with a high neck and sheer sleeves, was all smiles as she posed for photos with Urban. Urban had nothing but praise for Kidman, who starred in four films and two TV series in 2017.

"I'm so proud of her," the country star said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She's got such a beautiful heart and a collaborative spirit."

Kidman said she was "fortunate" to work with a number of talented directors last year, adding her career is made possible by "an enormous amount of support from my husband and from my children and my family."

"But there's also times when roles connect and things come together and friendships that you've had for years suddenly result in work," she added. "You're working together and you're putting that energy into something."

Kidman will reprise Celeste Wright in the HBO series Big Little Lies, which started filming Season 2 in March. She shared a first photo of Meryl Streep, who will play Celeste's mother-in-law, on set this month.