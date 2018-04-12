Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Sandra Bullock plans a heist in new 'Ocean's 8' trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock has assembled a team to pull off a jewelry heist during the glamorous Met Gala ball in the latest trailer for Ocean's 8.

The clip, released Thursday, begins with Anne Hathaway speaking with James Corden, who questions her about who might have been present the day of the heist.

Bullock later speaks with her team -- consisting of Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Rihanna -- about how they will steal Hathaway's expensive necklace during the event.

"Why do you need to do this?" Blanchett asks a smiling Bullock, who replies, "Because it's what I'm good at."

Bullock, wearing a blonde wig as a disguise, and her team are also featured infiltrating the Met Gala.

"Having this much fun is a crime," reads the synopsis.

Ocean's 8, directed by Gary Ross, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 8. The film is a spinoff of the Ocean's Eleven series of films.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing
Chris Evans posts clip of first meeting with dog on National Pet Day Chris Evans posts clip of first meeting with dog on National Pet Day
Famous birthdays for April 12: Claire Danes, Andy Garcia Famous birthdays for April 12: Claire Danes, Andy Garcia
'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney enters treatment after 'illegal' behavior 'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney enters treatment after 'illegal' behavior
John Krasinski to direct sci-fi thriller 'Life on Mars' John Krasinski to direct sci-fi thriller 'Life on Mars'