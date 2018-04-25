Home / Entertainment News

Melania Trump chooses cream and gold theme for first state dinner

The first lady selected "every item and every detail" for the event.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 25, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 4
| License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Melania Trump was the mind behind the Trumps' stylish first state dinner.

The 47-year-old first lady hosted her first White House state dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday after planning the details of the event herself.

The Trumps hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in the State Dining Room of the White House. Donald Trump thanked his wife for her efforts during his toast.

"To America's absolutely incredible first lady, thank you for making this an evening we will always cherish and remember. Thank you, Melania," the president said.

RELATEDIn photos: French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington

Melania Trump chose a cream and gold color scheme for the dinner. Details included gold-rimmed china from the Clinton era, gold flatware, fresh bouquets of sweet pea flowers on the tables and a selection of wines grown from French plants.

"Mrs. Trump selected every item and every detail for the dinner," White House social secretary Rickie Niceta told CNN.

Melania Trump said in a tweet Monday that she spent Sunday going over the final details with her team.

She wore a Chanel haute couture gown in black Chantilly lace hand-painted with silver. The New York Times said the dress was meant to pay homage to the Macrons, as Chanel is a French label.

Melania had worn a black Givenchy cape dress to greet the Macrons on Monday at Mount Vernon. She sported an all-white Michael Kors Collection ensemble and a custom made wide-brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre, to welcome the Macrons the next day at the White House.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Meek Mill released from prison Meek Mill released from prison
WWE Smackdown: Big Cass crashes Miz TV, Flair gets revenge WWE Smackdown: Big Cass crashes Miz TV, Flair gets revenge
Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die' Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die'
Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2018 Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2018
Famous birthdays for April 25: Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino Famous birthdays for April 25: Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino