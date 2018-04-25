Melania Trump chooses cream and gold theme for first state dinner

April 25 (UPI) -- Melania Trump was the mind behind the Trumps' stylish first state dinner.

The 47-year-old first lady hosted her first White House state dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday after planning the details of the event herself.

The Trumps hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in the State Dining Room of the White House. Donald Trump thanked his wife for her efforts during his toast.

"To America's absolutely incredible first lady, thank you for making this an evening we will always cherish and remember. Thank you, Melania," the president said.

Melania Trump chose a cream and gold color scheme for the dinner. Details included gold-rimmed china from the Clinton era, gold flatware, fresh bouquets of sweet pea flowers on the tables and a selection of wines grown from French plants.

"Mrs. Trump selected every item and every detail for the dinner," White House social secretary Rickie Niceta told CNN.

Melania Trump said in a tweet Monday that she spent Sunday going over the final details with her team.

She wore a Chanel haute couture gown in black Chantilly lace hand-painted with silver. The New York Times said the dress was meant to pay homage to the Macrons, as Chanel is a French label.

Melania had worn a black Givenchy cape dress to greet the Macrons on Monday at Mount Vernon. She sported an all-white Michael Kors Collection ensemble and a custom made wide-brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre, to welcome the Macrons the next day at the White House.