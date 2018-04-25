Lauren Conrad posts new photo of son: 'My dinner date'

April 25 (UPI) -- Lauren Conrad posted a new photo of her son ahead of a "dinner date" Tuesday.

The 32-year-old television personality shared the cute picture of Liam James, her 9-month-old son with husband William Tell, on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Liam looking up at the camera as he stands between Conrad's legs. Mother and son wear matching white sneakers and camel-colored sweaters.

"My dinner date," Conrad captioned the post, adding a yellow heart emoji.

My dinner date 💛 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

The Hills alum also shared a photo on Instagram Stories of her and Liam's matching shoes.

Conrad gave birth to Liam in July after announcing her pregnancy in January 2017. She dedicated a sweet post to her son in January while celebrating his half-birthday.

"6 months ago this little peanut arrived and made me a Mama," the star wrote. "I haven't slept much since then, but I feel so lucky to call this sweet little boy mine. Happy half Birthday Liam."

In addition to motherhood, Conrad is busy developing a brick-and-mortar storefront for her online fair trade shop, The Little Market. She and her business partner Hannah Skvarla visited the building site Tuesday.

"We're visiting what will soon be our Little Market storefront," the television personality said on Instagram Stories.