Millie Bobby Brown attends TIME 100 gala: 'My work is yours'

April 25 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown was feeling grateful after attending the TIME 100 gala.

The 14-year-old British actress said on Instagram Stories it was "extremely special" to be the youngest honoree at the event Tuesday in New York. The gala recognized TIME's 100 most influential people of 2018.

"To be the youngest honoree this evening was not only extremely special but it meant a lot to share this with you all," Brown wrote. "Influence is a very meaningful word and i don't know how i fit in the criteria of that word but thank you #time for thinking differently."

"What i want to give to you is my dedication and craft. My work is yours," she said. "I am very excited about the upcoming projects that are arriving soon. Till then i'll catch ya in the upside down."

Brown wore a white ball gown with floral embellishment to the event, where she met singer Shawn Mendes, actor Ben Platt and several survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"powerful youth. Friends. @marchforourlives," the star said of the students on Instagram Stories.

Brown was disappointed to learn rapper and fellow TIME 100 honoree Cardi B wasn't able to attend the gala. Cardi B is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Migos rapper Offset.

"Why didn't she come?" Brown asked in an interview with TIME. "Give me -- oh wait -- she is pregnant. She is pregnant. I'll give her that, but that's it. Next time, she better be here. She better turn up."

Brown is known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which was renewed for a third season in December. The show co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.