Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx spotted after dinner in New York

April 25 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted after dinner Monday in New York.

People reported Tuesday the 39-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor were seen leaving Nobu restaurant separately following a rare public outing.

Holmes and Foxx met at the restaurant after the actress attended the Chanel Artists Dinner at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Us Weekly. Holmes wore a purple kimono and jeans, while Foxx sported a red bomber jacket with a black t-shirt and jeans.

"Thank you @tribecafilm and @chanelofficial for a beautiful #artists dinner," Holmes wrote on Instagram.

Holmes and Foxx have been linked for years, but have yet to officially confirm their relationship.

"Everyone knows they're together, but it's still unspoken," a source previously told Us Weekly. "It's been obvious that [Jamie's] had someone special in his life for a long time."

Holmes split from husband Tom Cruise in 2012 after five years of marriage. The pair share daughter Suri Cruise, who celebrated her 12th birthday last week.