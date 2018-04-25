Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark Anzac Day in London

April 25 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are observing Anzac Day in London.

The 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress honored fallen Australian and New Zealand service members as a dawn service Wednesday at Westminster Abbey.

Anzac Day originally commemorated the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. The day now pays tribute to all Australians and New Zealanders who died in service.

"Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon," Kensington Palace tweeted.

Today, on #AnzacDay Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women at the Dawn Service in London alongside @NZinUK and @AusHouseLondon pic.twitter.com/ewpNibiqtA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

Harry and Markle were accompanied by Harry's brother, Prince William, who welcomed his third child with Kate Middleton this week. Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, laid a wreath at the Australian memorial.

"Prince Harry lays a wreath on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen at the Cenotaph, as we remember the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who have served their nation in times of war #ANZACDay," Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry lays a wreath on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen at the Cenotaph, as we remember the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who have served their nation in times of war #ANZACDay pic.twitter.com/aFx37K1tgw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

Harry and Markle, who will marry May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, support a number of veterans organizations, including Scotty's Little Soldiers. The couple have asked well-wishers to donate to charity in lieu of wedding gifts.