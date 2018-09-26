Taiwan, Bahrain contract Lockheed for sniper targeting pods

Louisiana Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Louis Clay of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and an avionics technician from the 159th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron attaches a sniper advanced targeting pod to an F-15C Eagle during Frisian Flag at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands. Photo by Senior Airman Phuong Au/U.S. Air National Guard

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received an order for Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods in two foreign military sales for Bahrain and Taiwan.

The Royal Bahraini Air Force has ordered 19 Sniper ATPs for the F-16 Block 70 platform, and Taiwan has ordered 18 pods for the mid-life upgrades of their F-16 platform.

"Sniper ATP continues to be a must-have product on platforms worldwide for its superior performance and reliability," Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.

"We continue to focus on delivering game-changing sensor capabilities to our customers around the globe," Williamson said.

Sniper ATP detects and automatically tracks small targets at long ranges, and can support all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets

Sniper ATP has been mounted on numerous aircraft, including U.S. Air Force and multinational F-22, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52, Harrier and Typhoon aircraft.