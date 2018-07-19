Northrop Grumman contracted for F-18 targeting system repairs

July 19 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $38.5 million contract on the repairs to the F-18 Advanced Targeting Forward Looking Infrared weapons systems.

Work on the contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Rolling Hills., Ill., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Funding will be issued depending on individual orders, the Pentagon said.

The ATLIR is an infrared and electro-optical sensor and targeting system designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. It has a range of over 40 miles and can identify ground targets from 50,000 feet.

The new versions of the ATFLIR integrate laser tracking and infrared targeting functions on F/A-18 fighters into one small underwing pod.

The F/A-18 series of multirole fighters is capable of operating from airstrips and aircraft carriers. It is designed for both air-superiority missions and land attack, and can carry a variety of ordnance ranging from air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs to standoff munitions.

Annual Navy working capital funds will be obligated to Northrop Grumman as individual task orders are issued, with funds not expiring at the end of the current year, the Pentagon said.