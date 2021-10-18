Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 4:52 PM

Citing Russian occupation, U.S. signs new defense pact with Georgia

By
Don Jacobson
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) meets with Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze (R) in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday. The two signed a new defense training agreement. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) meets with Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze (R) in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday. The two signed a new defense training agreement. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed a new security agreement with Georgia Monday, seeking to buttress relations with the Black Sea nation as it continues to face Russian troops in two of its regions.

Austin and his Georgian counterpart, Juansher Burchuladze, signed a memo in Tbilisi extending an existing Georgia defense cooperation program in the first stop of a three-nation tour of the region meant to reassert the U.S. commitment to their sovereignty "in the face of Russian aggression."

Advertisement

"I'm honored to join Minister Burchuladze in signing a memorandum of understanding on the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative," Austin said during a signing ceremony. "This initiative marks a new phase of our bilateral security cooperation, and it demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting Georgia."

Austin will also visit Ukraine and Romania on the Black Sea regional tour before attending the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels.

RELATED Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations

The new defense initiative is meant to help the Georgia Defense Ministry become more efficient, more effective and more interoperable with NATO, picking up where the expiring, $53 million agreement left off, the Pentagon said.

The pact is specifically aimed at helping Georgia "defend its sovereign territory," made necessary because Russian troops continue to occupy the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia 13 years after invading them, comprising 20% of Georgia's landmass.

Advertisement

"This is to enable them to resist future Russian aggression in their territory," a senior Pentagon official said.

RELATED U.S. to pay families of Afghans killed in mistaken drone strike

"The United States condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Georgia and its attempts to expand influence in the Black Sea region through military coercion and malign activities," Austin said Monday before a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, according to the Washington Post.

"This is an important region, and its security and stability are crucial to fully realizing the vision that we share of a Europe that is whole and free, and at peace."

The meeting came as tensions between NATO and Moscow were on the rise.

RELATED Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications

The Russian government said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow in retaliation for the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage.

NATO said last week that it cut the staff of the Russian mission from 20 to 10, revoking accreditation for eight Russian diplomats and eliminating two vacant positions because it believed the diplomatic members were undeclared Russian spies.

Latest Headlines

Pentagon orders all civilian employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22
Defense News // 1 week ago
Pentagon orders all civilian employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Monday ordered all Department of Defense civilian employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by no later than Nov. 22.
Army investigating suspected suicides of three Fort Drum soldiers
Defense News // 2 weeks ago
Army investigating suspected suicides of three Fort Drum soldiers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army is investigating the suspected suicides of three soldiers based at New York's Fort Drum.
Four Marines remain hospitalized month after suicide bombing at Afghan airport
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
Four Marines remain hospitalized month after suicide bombing at Afghan airport
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Marines remain hospitalized after an attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month as service members were evacuating foreign nationals and refugees.
South Korean firm to supply rapid COVID-19 test kits to U.S. military
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
South Korean firm to supply rapid COVID-19 test kits to U.S. military
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion has agreed to supply its DiaTrust rapid COVID-19 test kit to the U.S. military.
Army tests MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle at Fort Bragg ahead of fielding
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
Army tests MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle at Fort Bragg ahead of fielding
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The Army has successfully tested the MK-22 Precision Sniper Rifle to clear it for fielding.
U.S. Navy, Bahrain partner to ramp up unmanned systems use
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
U.S. Navy, Bahrain partner to ramp up unmanned systems use
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Bahraini leaders committed Thursday to partnering with a new U.S. Navy task force to ramp up new unmanned system efforts.
U.S. F-16 fighter jets intercept Cessna during U.N. General Assembly
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
U.S. F-16 fighter jets intercept Cessna during U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets escorted a small plane flown by a U.S. Army soldier out of restricted air space over New York City during the United Nations General Assembly.
U.S. Space Force to take over SATCOM operations from Army, Navy
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
U.S. Space Force to take over SATCOM operations from Army, Navy
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force will take over satellite communications billets, funding and mission responsibility from the U.S. Army and Navy, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.
U.S. Army finishes exercises in Turkey as part of Europe-focused drill
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
U.S. Army finishes exercises in Turkey as part of Europe-focused drill
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A multinational military exercise intended to improve interoperability between the U.S. Army and allied nations wrapped up its final phase in Turkey on Monday.
U.S. Navy, Lebanese military to improve construction, humanitarian capabilities
Defense News // 3 weeks ago
U.S. Navy, Lebanese military to improve construction, humanitarian capabilities
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The USNS Choctaw County has arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to participate in a first-of-its-kind mission intended to strengthen military ties between the countries, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains
Long bouts of space travel may harm astronauts' brains
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/