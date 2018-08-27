The F-15 Eagle tactical fighter jet, which is used by the U.S. Air Force and many other nations, is set to receive Boeing's Legion Pod infrared search-and-track pods, the Pentagon announced last week. Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Boeing has received a $208.3 million contract for F-15 Legion Pod infrared search-and-track pods.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, provides for engineering, manufacturing, and development, production, integration, testing and deployment of F-15 Legion Pods.

Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by November 2020, the Pentagon said.

Air Force fiscal 2017 and 2018 research and development funds, fiscal 2018 procurement funds, fiscal 2018 working capital funds and other funds in the amount of $154.6 million have been obligated at the time of award.

The Legion Pod is designed to provide sensor information in radar-denied environments due to jamming. It is a modular system that can be mounted on multiple types of aircraft with few modifications required.

The system uses infrared search-and-track technology for detecting and engaging targets. It is a derivative of the older IRST system that was used on the Navy F-14 Tomcat.

The F-15 Eagle is a single-seat all-weather air superiority tactical fighter jet used by the U.S. Air Force and many allied nations. It is highly maneuverable and is capable of reaching speeds up to twice the speed of sound. It's first flight was in 1972 and the first active aircraft were delivered to the U.S. Air Force in 1979.