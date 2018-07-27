Lockheed receives contract for LANTIRN targeting and navigation pods

July 27 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems out of Orlando FL has received a $99.9 million contract for Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night, or LANTIRN, LM-STAR production and support.

This contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for production, sustainment and repairs for LANTIRN foreign military sales customers.

The LANTIRN uses infrared and terrain following radar sensors on a navigation pod. It includes an infrared laser designator and ranging sensors.

The LANTIRN has been widely exported and is mounted on military aircraft across the world. LANTIRN allows aircraft to fly at low altitudes, at night and below bad weather to attack ground targets with precision and unguided weapons.

The navigation pod also contains a terrain-following radar enabling it to stay at a selected altitude and dodge obstacles uses a infrared display. The system has been in use since 1987 and has been regularly upgraded.

Work will be conducted in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Jul. 2023. No funds have been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award, according to the Pentagon.