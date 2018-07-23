Raytheon receives $7.5 million contract for Sea Sparrow missiles

July 23 (UPI) -- Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services out Indianapolis, Ind., has received a $7.5 million order for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile support.

The missiles will be used for Landing Helicopter Assault and amphibious assault ships. Work will be performed in Hauppauge, N.Y., and Yorktown, Va., and is expected to be complete by Jul. 2019.

Fiscal 2018 Navy procurement funds in the amount of $5 million and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funding of $2.5 million will be obligated at time of award. The funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The ESSM surface-to-air missile is an international program to improve the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missile. It is designed to provide point defense against incoming high-speed anti-ship missiles.

The upgrade is expected to provide extended range of over 30 miles and improved targeting abilities. It is a standard point-defense missile on ships across the world.

Developed by the US, the missile has been widely exported. It is currently being updated by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the United States.