BAE receives contract for airborne electronic warfare jammers

July 24 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Information and Electronics has received a $23 million order against a previous order for the CV-4334/ALE-55 electronic frequency converter.

The order, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, provides engineering, testing and delivery of hardware, software and data services for production of the CV-4334/ALE-55 lot 10.

The contract, which is for the government of Kuwait, is for the production and delivery of 38 electronic frequency converters.

The CV-4334/ALE-55 is an aircraft towed electronic warfare system designed to counteract enemy radio frequency threats. It works by analyzing signals and sending an opposing signal to jam it. It can be mounted on fighters, bombers and other aircraft.

Radio frequency is a common form of targeting system for a variety of weapon systems, including surface to air and anti-tank missiles.

Work on the deal will primarily be performed in Nashua, N.H., and Rochester N.Y., and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $4.6 million have been obligated at time of award, and none of the funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.