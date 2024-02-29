Trending
World News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 7:59 PM

Hundreds march across Israel to call attention to hostages held by Hamas

By Mark Moran
Hundreds of people march outside Beit Guvrin, Israel, Thursday as they go from the border of Gaza to Jerusalem in support of hostages held during the war. They are scheduled to arrive in Jerusalem Saturday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 8 | Hundreds of people march outside Beit Guvrin, Israel, Thursday as they go from the border of Gaza to Jerusalem in support of hostages held during the war. They are scheduled to arrive in Jerusalem Saturday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the families of hostages in Israel's war against Hamas continued their four-day march to Jerusalem on Thursday.

A day earlier and under a banner that read, "United to free the hostages," they had set out from Kibbutz Re'im -- site of the Supernova music festival where hundreds were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

"I'm still here, standing," Supernova survivor Niv Cohen told the crowd at the beginning of the march. "But my soul was left behind, somewhere among these trees where I hid for so many hours."

The trek was organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Forum spokesperson Haim Rubinstein spoke to the crowd before they embarked and offered condolences for two soldiers whose deaths in Gaza were announced early Wednesday morning.

And he reminded those gathered about the "young people (who) wanted to party and to love" but who found themselves in a "nightmare that no one could imagine."

The march is taking place amid complex and slow hostage negotiations as the war churns on, so far claiming the lives of more than 30,000 people.

Hamas abducted 130 hostages on October 7, many of whom remain in Gaza despite the release of 105 civilians during a weeklong military stand down in late November. The Israeli Defense Force has confirmed that at least 31 of the captives have died. Hamas continues to hold bodies of the slain.

"I joined the march because I know that the people of Israel understand the power of unity at a difficult time," Cohen said. "I am appealing to all the decision makers -- I am sure that you will pursue all political means to bring back my friends and all of the hostages."

The marchers are scheduled to arrive in Jerusalem on Saturday. They are traveling on Route 232 on the first leg of their trip, which was a critical supply route for Israeli communities in the region prior to the October 7 terror attack. On Oct. 7, it became an escape route for many.

The group said it will hold a "stretcher march" Friday morning to show solidarity with the soldiers held captive in Gaza. The Sha'ar Hagai National Heritage Site will hold a ceremony in honor of those troops, too.

Marchers will begin the final leg of their journey into Jerusalem on Saturday, scheduled to coincide with a rally at Paris Square that evening.

